The 2021 Pekin Marigold Festival wraps up Sunday, celebrating community and local organizations

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2021 Pekin Marigold Festival ran Thursday, Sept. 9 until Sunday, Sept. 12.

Centered at Mineral Springs Park in Pekin, hundreds walked up and down rows of artist tents, part of the festival’s “Art in the Park.”

“I’m a wood-turner– totally blind,” said Michael Blankenship, one of the vendors at the festival.

Blankenship said he traveled from the Springfield area to sell his wooden bowls and ornaments. He said the public reception was great.

“This is my very first time, but I’ll be back,” he said.

Families could also enjoy the carnival rides, and of course, all the festival food.

Festival staff said all the food vendors support local nonprofits or organizations that help the community.

One popular vendor, First Christian Church Pekin, sold out of 600 of their “famous” apple dumplings by 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

“First Christian Pekin has been selling apple dumplings for almost as long as there’s been a Marigold Festival here,” said Pastor Mark Foglio.

One festival volunteer, who served on the committee this year, said turnout was great, especially since the pandemic caused the festival to be much smaller last year.

“It really is a community tradition,” Amelia Schureman said.

She said it was great to be back out in the community and see crowds of excited people.

“Been in Pekin my whole life, born and raised here,” she said. “I’ve probably been coming to the festival 25 of my 32 years.”