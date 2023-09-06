PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2023 Pekin Marigold Medallion has been found after nine clue were released to the public.

The finding of the medallion was announced just after 4:30 p.m. on the Pekin Marigold Festival Facebook page.

There is no word yet on where exactly it was found, but the comments on the post suggest that it was found near Coal Miner’s Park in Pekin.

The Facebook post said to “stay tuned” to find out more information on the finding of the medallion.

The search for the medallion began on August 28 when the first clue was posted to the Festival’s Facebook page.

This story will be updated when the official spot of the medallion is confirmed.