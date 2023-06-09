NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s time for another year of Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games. There’s over 3,000 athletes and 1,500 coaches present this year. The participation is up about 20% from 2022.

Athletes are competing in artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, track and field, soccer, bocce, powerlifting and swimming. Nate Henry, Director of State Championships said the community really supports the athletes.

“This is our biggest event of the year. So, everybody really looks forward whether you’re a powerlifter or you’re a track athlete. So, going to each venue and experiencing each venue differently is kind of rewarding,” said Henry.

The Games are from June 9 to June 11. People can sign-up to volunteer at the competitions. To see a full list of competitions, times and locations click here.