PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Historical Calendar for 2024 is now available, according to a CityLink news release.

This year, the calendar will feature vintage photos of local educational buildings, including a photo of students at Bradley Polytechnic Institute, now known as Bradley University.

Education has long been an important part of Peoria’s history, and the individual history of each of the featured schools provides a fascinating look back at how each institution has evolved to fit the needs of the students and teachers, as well as the growth of Peoria over the years. CityLink news release

The calendar can be purchased for a suggested donation of $5 at CityLink buildings on 2105 NE Jefferson at 407 SW Adams. In addition, local retailer Urban Artifacts is also selling calendars.

All photographs were provided by Virginius H. Chase Special Collections Center at Bradley University and the Peoria Historical Society.

Proceeds benefit the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service.