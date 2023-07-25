PEORIA Ill, (WYZZ) — The Greater Peoria Mass Transit District is hosting the 2nd annual ADA WOW! Celebration and Resource Fair on Wednesday, July 26th to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).



We spoke with Patti Sterling Polk, a GPMTD Board trustee and chair of the ADA committee, and Emily Watson, the CityLink Director of Marketing, on the show to tell us all about the event. Check out the interview to learn more.

If you are interested in attending the event and would like to know more information, click here.



