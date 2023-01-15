BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) –Hundreds came out to Bloomington’s Regency Hotel and Conference Center Saturday to celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of those who serve the community.

The gathering was in honor of the 47th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Award luncheon. The ceremony is a joint effort with the Bloomington and Normal Human Relations Commissions.

The event’s host Ursula Kirks said it’s important to recognize those who honor and still stand for what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for.

“We need those people who are either willing to step up. We need to promote those that step up. And we need to honor those that have stepped up throughout the year,” said Kirks.

The four winners were Karcin Roth, Jay Tummala, Amaya Hursey, and Meta Mickens-Baker.

Mickens-Baker was recognized for her outstanding service. She’s served on the Board of Unit 5 Education for 17 years and now teaches music lessons to the youth.

“I hope many people will get out on Monday for the day of service and find ways to serve in their community to help someone else with a loving spirit,” said Mickens-Baker.