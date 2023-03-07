BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After a century, The American Passion Play is getting ready for its final curtain call. The Board of Trustees made the difficult decision after seeing a decline in audience and revenue.

“We used to have 10 or 15 buses come down. Back in the early years there were people setting up train trips to come to the play,” said Lars LaBounty, Board of Trustees President. “Now you can see the Passion of Christ, you can see a Passion story on TV. So it’s not as unique anymore.”

The play centered around the life of Jesus Christ was created by Delmar D. Darrah. The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, formerly the Scottish Rite Temple, was built for the play.

LaBounty has been involved with the play for almost 35 years. He said everyone is like a family.

“It’s painful. It is emotionally painful. We’ve worked really hard the last 10 years to keep this play going. It was a very, very, very somber night the night that the board of trustees made the ultimate decision that our 100th year will be our last,” he said.

Showtime is 1 pm on March 11, March 18, March 25 and April 1. Tickets are $25 per person. To purchase tickets call 309-829-3903 or 800-354-9640.