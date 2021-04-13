The Autism Collective cuts ribbon for new office space

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Autism Collective celebrated the ribbon cutting for the opening of their new office space in the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, April 13.

The Autism Collective was launched by Easterseals Central Illinois and OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois in 2019 to address the growing need to serve families with an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis.

Executive Director of the Autism Collective Amanda Estes said the collective has helped more than 400 families around Central Illinois.

“Since we started providing care coordination services just over a year ago, the team has made sure that over 400 local families are no longer forced to take their autism journeys alone,” Estes said. “This space allows us to improve our ability to unite experts and connect families. It also provides us the opportunity to expand as we continue to meet the needs of those on the autism spectrum, their families and loved ones, and the community.”

April is Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month. According to the CDC, the prevalence of ASD diagnosis in children is 1 in 54.

The collective is dedicated to helping families connect with experts to get the resources they need. More information is available on the group’s website.