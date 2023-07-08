PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Autism Collective hosted a free sensory-friendly event Saturday afternoon.

Joined by Way to Grow Pediatric Therapy, the event offered a multitude of fun activities at Heritage Square Park in Peoria Heights.

Kids could play carnival games, get balloons and get their faces painted with the option of having their arms painted if sensitive to touch.

If that was too much stimulation, kids could head to Way to Grow for arts and crafts or spend time in a calm room.

Holly Swearingian with the Autism Collective said it’s important to have an inclusive community.

“People sometimes hear autism and automatically assume it’s a negative when really it’s just their brains are going to do things that are a little different from neurotypical. We might be really good at certain things, and we might need support in other areas, just like everybody else. It might be a little bit more or a little bit more specific, so with inclusion, it’s all about what we can do as a community to make sure everyone is welcomed wherever they are,” said Swearingian.

More information can be found at The Autism Collective website.