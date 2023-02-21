PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Civic Center is keeping its schedule full going into summer with The Avett Brothers.

The Avett Brothers are three-time Grammy Aware nominees who achieved mainstream success with their 2009 major label debut, I And Love And You.

The band was inducted into the North Caroline Music Hall of Fame and were the subject of a 2017 documentary directed by Judd Apatow.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office, open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.