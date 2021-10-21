The Baby Fold in Normal receives recognition as a 2021 ‘Angels in Adoption’ honoree

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Since 1902, The Baby Fold in Normal has been offering support services to local families in need.

“We go where the need takes us, and now we’ve expanded out to 28 counties, with things like foster care, and adoption support, special education, and early childhood programming to make sure kids get the most healthy start in life,” said Aimee Beam, Vice President of Development and Public Relations for The Baby Fold.

Now the nonprofit is getting national recognition. Wednesday, U.S. Representative Rodney Davis announced The Baby Fold as a 2021 “Angels in Adoption” honoree.

The Angels in Adoption program is a public awareness campaign that allows members of Congress to honor constituents who have helped foster children and orphans and have highlighted the importance of adoption.

“Every day, I’m grateful for adoption organizations that bring families together like the baby fold. I applaud The Baby Fold and their volunteers for their strong dedication to children and families throughout Illinois,” said Rep. Rodney Davis on Wednesday.

Beam said Davis’ comments made her and others at the baby fold emotional.

“I was tearing up, and so was our staff,” said Beam.

She said while they don’t do the work for recognition, they are appreciative of the honor.

“The work is very challenging, and we step into it willingly, our staff is extraordinarily dedicated, and they step into these very challenging situations with families every single day, and for someone to notice that, on a national scale, is very special and very uplifting to our team,” said Beam.

She said they will continue to do what they can to serve children and families in McLean County.