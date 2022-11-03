NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold is prepared to host its annual holiday fundraiser the weekend before Thanksgiving.

The Festival of Trees is the non-profit’s largest fundraiser and all proceeds from the auction go directly back to help Central Illinois families that benefit from The Baby Fold’s services.

The 29th annual Festival of Trees will take place Nov. 17-20 at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. One of the premiere holiday events in the area, over 500 trees, wreaths and other decors will be available for auction.

Sam Guillory, Director of Development at The Baby Fold, said staff and volunteers plan all year for this event.

She said volunteers are still needed this year on all three days.

“Typically it takes 500 volunteers to pull off The Baby Fold’s Festival of Trees. As you can imagine, it is one of the largest events here in town so we have volunteers all the way from set up, to working the event itself, to tear down that are all involved with this amazing event,” Guillory said.

This year’s event will celebrate The Baby Fold’s 120th anniversary.

Signups for volunteering can be found on The Baby Fold’s Festival of Trees website.