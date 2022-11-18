BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold’s 29th Annual Festival of Trees is underway. This event is a fundraiser to help kick off the holiday season.

There are more than 600 decorated trees plus holiday décor up for auction. Bidding can take place in person at the Interstate Center or online until Saturday at 8 pm. Proceeds go to children serviced by the nonprofit.

Organizers said The Festival of Trees is a good way to spend time with family and support a good cause.

“It is so meaningful to have Central Illinois come out and celebrate the holidays with The Baby Fold by participating in The Festival of Trees. It’s truly special with us and we are just grateful to be a part of your holiday tradition,” said Director of Development Sam Guillory.

The Baby Fold is celebrating 120 years of serving Central Illinois. To purchase tickets or bid online visit www.festoftrees.org.