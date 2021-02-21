The Barn III in Goodfield is giving the community the chance to safely enjoy the performing arts, from the comfort of their own car

GOODFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 shut the doors to in-person entertainment at The Barn III Dinner Theatre & Event Center in Goodfield, but owner Abby Reel and her staff are finding a way to reopen and welcome guests into the parking lot.

“For the next two to three months, we’re going to be focusing on our outdoor lights show, which is free to the public, now we’re playing ‘Love Rides the Rails,’ which is one of the longest playing melodramas at the barn,” said Reel.

All you have to do is tune your radio to 103.1 to listen and watch the lights. The show is free, but the barn does accept donations.

“We thought this would be a perfect opportunity to bring it back in a way that was gonna be a little bit different, we got all the Conklin players for the most part to record it, then we set lights to it,” said Box Office Manager Sagan Drake.

Reel says the pandemic has been tough on business, but finding ways to adapt is helping everyone involved with the theatre.

“We’re thrilled we can offer this to the public for free, and honestly, we miss entertainment just as much as everyone else does, so even us spending time putting this together, working on the sequencing, being creative, that is meeting out needs just as much as it’s meeting the needs of the folks who are pulling into the parking lot every night to enjoy,” said Reel.

She says staff is excited to welcome people for the light show, but is even more excited for when in person shows return.

“We can’t wait to bring back our beloved audience, it’s been much longer than any of us anticipated, so we can’t wait to be back on the barn boards again,” said Reel.

The show runs through March, and Reel says she hopes to be able to open doors to in person shows within the coming months.