GOODFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Mary Simon, a longtime director, performer, and former owner of The Barn III Dinner Theatre, has died, according to a Facebook post by the Barn.

Simon passed away on Monday, July 31 at OSF Richard L. Hospice home in Peoria, according to her obituary.

Simon spent most of her life performing as she produced and directed over 200 productions. She was a live theatre icon in Central Illinois for over 40 years.

She attended Illinois State University as a theatre major until given the opportunity to audition for Chance Conklin at his dinner theatre operation in Bloomington in 1969.

Simon was involved with the different Conklin theaters over the years, until she took over the operation and ownership in 1995.

The Barn’s owners said in their post that they will keep her dream alive as they continue events and entertainment in her honor.

“We rejoice knowing she is joining so many dear souls that have gone before her,” the post said. “My what a show they are getting in heaven! Not even the stars could shine as bright as she did when she took the stage. Her light will be greatly missed. Thank you all for your support during this time!”

Her obituary said that memorials may be made to Easter Seals of Central Illinois or St. Luke Catholic Church in Eureka by mail to the “Mary Simon Memorial Account” at Goodfield State Bank.

More information about Simon and her funeral arrangements can be found here.