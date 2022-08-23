PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s big table discussion is returning for a third time this fall.

The purpose of The Big Table of Greater Peoria is to discuss ways to improve the overall quality of life in the Greater Peoria Area.

Topics include workforce development, entrepreneurship and innovation, Diversity and inclusion.

Joshua Gunn with the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce said there will be presentations and discussions to encourage ideas.

“We love where we live, we’re proud to live here but we know we have challenges. So the big table is getting folks together. Let’s talk about those challenges and let us love our place enough to come up with some new solutions and be collaborative and innovative,” said Gunn.

The free event will be held on Oct. 20 at the Peoria Civic Center.

