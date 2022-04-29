PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UFS Downtown Outlet Center in Peoria held a grand opening for The Bins at UFS.

The store featured pallets of items from Amazon, Target, TJMaxx, and other stores. The items being sold at The Bins have been returned, taken off shelves, or overstocked.

“We just did a soft opening last week, didn’t advertise it at all, just put a sign on the door and we were overwhelmed by how much traffic we had. So this week, we brought out five extra bins, so there is more merchandise this week,” said Store Manager Dustin Braun.

Hundreds of people waited hours for the store to open to snag some deals.

Samantha Relaford, shopping at UFS, said, “We’re excited! All these will be prizes for kids later this summer, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Relaford purchased items for children at her church.

“We actually had some help from others that knew we were here. They were finding stuff for us, so it was nice,” she said.

Every Friday, the store sells all of its items for eight dollars and the prices decrease as the days go on, with Wednesday’s sales being $1 per item. Thursday, the store is closed for restocking.

“Thursday, we reload for the next week, so yesterday, the store was closed. We brought out probably 15 new pallets, reloaded the bins and then that’s why you see the line out there today,” said Braun.

Braun said he plans on selling these items for years to come.

“This is something that’s gonna keep on continuing. I have a semi load coming next week, so every week we’ll be getting new stuff in and keeping it fresh, so we’re excited,” said Braun.