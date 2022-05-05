WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a central Illinois restaurant have suddenly closed their doors.

The Blacksmith Steakhouse in Washington took to social media to announce Wednesday was the last day of operation.

The original closing date was set to be in four weeks, but according to the social media post, they’ve closed their doors for good. Below you can read the text from the Blacksmith’s Facebook page.

“To our Customers- Originally this post was going to inform you that sadly we would be closing our doors in 4 weeks time, as we have made the tough decision to sell the building. We had hoped to provide an opportunity for our staff as well as our customers who have become friends/family to say their see you laters and enjoy one last meal and/or drink with us. Unfortunately, as we have seen all too often-things do not always go as planned. Due to circumstances out of our control, we regret to inform you that tonight The Blacksmith has closed our doors for a final time. We truly appreciate the support over the last 7 years. It has been a pleasure serving you all. Special thanks to our wonderful staff for sticking by us through the thick of it. You are truly the best. ~ Thank you for the memories Brock & Elizabeth and Gary & Linda Heider

Now this leaves Blacksmith employees without a job. The Steakhouse took to social media shortly after announcing the closure to see if anyone else was hiring.