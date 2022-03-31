MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Bloomington-Normal NAACP, is pushing people to the polls.

“Voting is the most effective way to make your voice heard, on the issues that matter most to you,” said Georgene Chissell, Bloomington-Normal NAACP Member.

Thursday, the group organized a workshop about the importance of understanding and taking interest in local government.

Laurie Wollrab, a former McLean County Board Member, presented the basics of how the county government works, how it affects its residents, how it works with other local governmental bodies, and how community members can get involved.

“Of course, what this is all about is to vote, vote, vote; be an informed voter, know something about the people that you’re voting for, stay in touch with what is going on,” said Wollrab.

Meta Mickens-Baker, a former McLean County Unit 5 Board of Education Member, presented how school boards in Illinois work, and why it affects everyone in the community, regardless if you have children.

“Students that graduate, from that school district, who go on and get jobs in that community, those are the product of what the community puts in the schools, so really, it is important to everyone to be a part of what happens in the school district,” said Mickens-Baker.

Mickens-Baker also explained how elections for school board members are held.

“Those elections happen, in the April elections of odd number years, and they’re staggered, so in one bi-annual election there’ll be three seats up for election, the next will be four,” said Mickens-Baker.

She also presented on issues in education, how schools are funded, and how to connect with leaders in your school district.

She stressed that people should take more interest in their local elections, because most of what impacts them first, happens right in their local government.

The next election is the June 28 primary, all 20 of the McLean County Board seats are up for grabs.