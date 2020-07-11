The Bloomington Normal Zombie Walk has been canceled

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Normal Zombie walk announced it will be canceling this year walk due to COVID-19 Saturday.
In a Facebook post, the Bloomington Normal Zombie walk stated that health and safety come first.
“Ultimately, health and safety comes first, and we know that Zombies can’t socially distance. Therefore, the BNZW has been cancelled for 2020.”Bloomington Normal Zombie Walk
The Bloomington Normal Zombie walk say they will return in 2021.
Latest Headlines
- Jehovah’s Witnesses cancel in-person conventions worldwide, will stream online in 100 languages
- Pekin Police looking for missing pregnant teenager
- LIVE: Strong Storms expected tonight
- Illinois revenues drop $1.1B in fiscal 2020 due to pandemic
- Trump says executive order will include DACA recipients