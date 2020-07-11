The Bloomington Normal Zombie Walk has been canceled

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Normal Zombie walk announced it will be canceling this year walk due to COVID-19 Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the Bloomington Normal Zombie walk stated that health and safety come first.

“Ultimately, health and safety comes first, and we know that Zombies can’t socially distance. Therefore, the BNZW has been cancelled for 2020.” Bloomington Normal Zombie Walk

The Bloomington Normal Zombie walk say they will return in 2021.

