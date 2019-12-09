The Bloomington Post Office is now open on weekends

With Christmas just around the corner, many in the twin cities are rushing to the stores for some last minute shopping. Now sending those gifts are being made easier because you don’t have to wait until Monday to mail those gifts.

The Bloomington Post Office, on Empire Street announced it will be extending its hours this holiday season.

Starting Sunday Dec. 8th, the post office will be open on weekends, closing at 4p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Leaders say they want to give everyone a chance to hand those gifts in on time.