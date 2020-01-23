‘The Book of Mormon’ cast member returns to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — A cast member from “The Book of Mormon” is back where it all began this weekend.

Will Lee-Williams, a Peoria native, got the chance to speak with theater and art students Thursday at Richwoods High School. The Richwoods alum said the experience was surreal.

Richwoods is where he first got his start in the theatre world and being home is full-circle.

“Realizing that moment where it sparked for me and the inspiration happened when I got to get on that stage and be a part of that theatre community,” said Lee-Williams.

Lee-Williams was able to give advice to students and inspire the next generation.

“If you really, really love it, do it, you know what I mean? I think really try and figure out how you want to go about doing it but if you’re inspired and you really want to do it, go for it,” said Lee-Williams.

The Book of Mormon returns to the Peoria Civic Center this weekend. Tickets for the shows can be bought online.