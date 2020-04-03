The Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington/Normal keeping kids engaged during pandemic

BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — The Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington is finding new ways to connect with kids.

Groups are still able to interact with kids with an online-virtual club experience. The platform launched last week with more than 100 kids taking advantage of the service.

CEO Tony Morstatter says the goal is keeping kids engaged with education and life skills.

“We have a couple of our volunteers or staff that are recording themselves making a snack at home. We do have a tutor timeframe, so we’ve got a teacher and a volunteer come in, and they have a power hour where the kids can focus on homework,” said Morstatter.

Morstatter mentions the importance of having volunteers but also adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“We are very blessed to be in the Bloomington/Normal community, and we know that we could get an influx of volunteers where we want to continue to practice social distancing as well as making sure we don’t go over that ten people in a given area,” said Morstatter.

Morstatter also says groups are still distributing meals Monday through Friday.

You can pick up a meal from 3:00 to 4:30 pm at 1615 Illinois street in Bloomington.

https://www.bgcbn.org/about/