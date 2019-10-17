BPD is hoping to add more diversity to the department by January

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath is hoping to add more diversity on the force by the new year.

Donath says, there aren’t many minority members on the force which is hurting their ability to communicate with the community as efficiently as they want to.

“By having other people’s perspectives within our own organization, you get a greater understanding of how people think and how they see things,” said Donath. “It’s important for us, not to see things from a singular point of view, but really from multiple different angles.”

If you would like to join the department you can visit this website.

If you have any questions you can contact the BPD Public Informant Officer John Fermon at paffairs@cityblm.org or (309) 434-2355.