PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria International Airport is expecting to be busy over the next week as Christmas wraps up and people head back home.

The airport saw a slower Christmas day than normal, with only about 1,200 people traveling in and out. On Tuesday, the airport is expecting to see 3,000 people traveling.

With families headed home for the holidays and people traveling for New Year’s, this time of year is busy for the airport. PIA expects this to be the busiest Tuesday of the year.

Cheryl Sloan, the manager of marketing & public relations for the Peoria International Airport, said, “Today is absolutely the busiest day of the week. So with the 3,000 potential people in and out today, it is definitely the heaviest travel day of week, so we’ll have the most people through on a Tuesday that we’ve ever seen.”

With the airport being busy, parking is getting full, but the airport wants travelers to know there is still parking available. The main lot is mostly full, but there is available parking in the outside lots including the Beverly lot.

The airport also wants travelers to remember the number one safety rule when parking in the lots.

Sloan advised, “The biggest tip we can give our passengers is to hide your valuables, take your keys, and lock your doors.”