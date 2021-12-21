The cats are back! Miller Park Zoo to reopen Katthoefer Animal Building Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Katthoefer Animal Building at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo is set to reopen Wednesday following several big cats previously testing positive for COVID-19.

Miller Park Zoo Zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff confirmed the news Tuesday, saying the building will reopen at 9:30 a.m. when the zoo opens for the day Wednesday.

The building was closed after the previously-infected animals showed symptoms of, and later tested positive for, coronavirus. Those animals include a Sumatran Tiger and four Snow Leopards.

Tetzloff said four of the five previously-infected animals have fully recovered from the virus. Rilu, an adult male Snow Leopard, is still recovering, and staff said he may not be in the exhibit for the first few days.

Officials were unable to determine the source of the infection, as all animal care staff and interns tested negative for the virus.

“I appreciate how so many people and agencies helped us care for the cats over the last month,” said Tetzloff. “It was a group effort.”