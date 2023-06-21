PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the five people on board the missing Titan submersible has ties to Peoria.

French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet visited the Peoria Riverfront Museum in 2017 when the museum hosted the world-traveling exhibition “Titanic: the Artifact Exhibition.”

Paul-Henri spent time with former Museum Board Chair Sid Ruckriegel, who arranged a tour and meeting with children from the Boys and Girls Club. Ruckriegel said that Nargeolet is a great resource for those interested in the Titanic.

“He was that bridge to be able to bring the fascination that many people have with the Titanic and the realities of what that tragic night meant,” Ruckriegel said.

Nargeolet visited the Titanic 12 thousand feet below the ocean’s surface 35 times.