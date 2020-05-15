The Children Discovery Museum and Heartland Head Start are helping to distribute playful learning kits

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Children Discovery Museum donated 275 playful learning kits to support families receiving Heartland Head Start services.

The donation was made possible thanks to repurposed money from a PNC Foundation grant that is part of its Grow up Great Through the Power of Play program.

The playful learning kits were created as a replacement for the museum’s free family fun night that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of the kits contains all the materials needed for 6 activities that help develop STEAM-based learning skills. The activities include dot art, puppets, and a maze building activity.

The Children’s Discovery Museum’s Education Manager Rachel Carpenter said the kits help the museum inspire learning through the power of play.

“The museum’s mission is to inspire a love of learning through the power of play,” Carpenter said. “Right now we can’t have people at our museum and people are not leaving their houses, so we can still meet our mission by bringing as much of what we do into the house as possible.”

Heartland Head Start began distributing the playful learning kits to families Wednesday. Heartland Head Start Executive Director Karen Burning said it’s the perfect time for families to receive the kits.

“Especially being in this time where people are safe distancing and spending more time at home it’s much more effective for them to get the tools to work with their children on theses play activity,” Burning said.

More information about resources the Children’s Discovery Museum is offering to the public can be found on their website.

