The City of Pekin closes access to City Hall

All Illinois schools set to close through March 30
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Pekin will close access of City Hall and other city facilities to the public starting Monday in efforts to stay proactive amid COVID-19 spread.

The Pekin Police Department said this decision is in support of the “social distancing” policy, which should reduce burdens on healthcare facilities and first-responders should COVID-19 reach Tazewell County.

While physical access to city facilities will close, the city’s services will still be available. Utility payments can be done online, dropbox or mail. Other services like licenses or permits will still be available.

  • City Clerk                                         477-2300
  • Building and Inspections                    477-2300
  • Police Department (non-emergency) 346-3132
  • Fire Department (non-emergency)     346-2121

