The City of Pekin closes access to City Hall

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Pekin will close access of City Hall and other city facilities to the public starting Monday in efforts to stay proactive amid COVID-19 spread.

The Pekin Police Department said this decision is in support of the “social distancing” policy, which should reduce burdens on healthcare facilities and first-responders should COVID-19 reach Tazewell County.

While physical access to city facilities will close, the city’s services will still be available. Utility payments can be done online, dropbox or mail. Other services like licenses or permits will still be available.