Peoria residents invited to give input on use of remaining COVID relief funds

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peorians have the chance to give their opinion on how to use more than $30 million in COVID relief funds.

The City of Peoria released a survey to allow residents to provide their input on the allocation of the remaining $36,788,391 of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds.

The survey is available here and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Paper copies are available at Peoria Public Library locations for those looking to take the survey physically.

Peoria was initially awarded more than $47 million, of which about $10 million was used by the city council to “eliminate the need to issue working cash bonds in 2021 and to curtail furloughs for affected non-union employees,” according to a release.

Three meetings will be held to discuss the funds — a virtual meeting on July 29, and two in-person meetings at the Lincoln Branch of the Peoria Public Library. All meetings begin at 6 p.m.

The virtual meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, but meeting links can be requested by emailing engagepeoria@peoriagov.org.