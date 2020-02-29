The city of Washington considers PDC as the solid waste and recycling services provider

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington’s City Council will consider a new program for residential solid waste and recycling services during its next city council meeting.

Currently, the city has a single-residential waste hauler contract with haste Management of Illinois, Inc. which will expire March 31.

The new All Cart Program would implement a seven-year schedule of fees that would give each resident a trash and recycling cart. Residents opting into the recycling program would choose either a 95 g or 65 g cart.

This would cost neighbors $15. 25 a month for a year over a seven year period with a 2.75 percent increase annually. Additional carts could be rented for $2.50 a month.

The weekly yard waste service would only be provided for those with an annual subscrition at $10 a month. The waste collection would be every Friday from April through November.

PDC’s plan will be presented to the Public Works Committee Monday at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall before the council meeting. A first reading on the proposed plan will be Monday during the City Council meeting at Five Points at 6:30 p.m.