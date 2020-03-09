The City of Washington to get new recycling service

WASHINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — The city of Washington will soon have a new recycling service.

City council approved a seven-year contract with Peoria Disposal Company that starts April 1st.

Information about the transition will land in the mailboxes of everyone in town soon.

Mayor Gary Manier says the service will cost about 15 dollars a month with two carts free of charge.

For those participating, they will have to put all the recycling in the cart.

Each person will get to choose between a 65 or 95-gallon cart. PDC has the target month of June for delivering the new carts to each home.