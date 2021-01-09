The Clubs at River City opens doors, offering day of free workout classes and gym time

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Clubs at River City welcomed guests to their annual open house Saturday afternoon, offering free workout classes and gym time.

Despite facing closures and safety modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the River City manager Erin O’Connell explains the club is excited to still be offering a safe environment for members to exercise.

“A lot of members are just very grateful of the fact we’re open and taking a lot of safety precautions,” O’Connell said.

Following standard guidelines like social distancing and using masks, the gym provides its members with unique sanitizer stations that limit cross-contact with other gym-goers.

“Our members, when they come in, they actually grab their own spray bottle of sanitizer and their own towel,” said O’Connell.

O’Connell says with these practices in place and spacious rooms, members are able to work on their fitness safely and properly practice social distancing. Five-year member, Deborah Drennan, comes every week and says she has no issues with distancing or waiting for workout equipment to open up.

“I feel very safe here,” Drennan said, “I don’t feel like they’re hovering over us, watching us all the time, but at the same time, all the members are respectful of each other.”

The gym is also still offering a wide variety of workout classes for those of all ages and levels of fitness–around 45 classes each week, including aqua Zumba and barbells and burpees boot camp.

“We have lots of different ways that you can get involved, or there’s always a class whether you’re a beginner or you’re advanced in your fitness,” O’Connell said. “We definitely have a class that will fit everyone’s needs.”

Although fewer people took part in the open house this year, O’Connell said the event served its purpose to highlight the club’s amenities and encourage more people to get to the gym in 2021. She hopes new memberships and fitness goals are to follow.

To apply for a membership at The Clubs at River City in Peoria, fill out their online membership form, call, or stop by in person and take the tour.