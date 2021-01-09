The Clubs of River City hosts blood drive on wheels as blood donation needs reach urgent level

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturdya, The Clubs at River City teamed up with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center’s Peoria Donor Center to help people donate blood and extend lives.

People with an appointment were able to give blood in a mobile donation bus, which was parked right in front of the athletic club.

River City manager Erin O’Connell explains the blood drive usually serves 25 people, and even in light of the pandemic, the drive still received blood from 23 donors.

“All in all, I think it was a good win for everyone,” O’Connell said. “Last time we extended 65 lives, so we’re really proud of that.”

O’Connell says it’s an important time to host a blood drive, offering a way for people in the area and the gym to give back to the community.

“It’s just important for us as a club to give back to the community, the community supports us as a business,” O’Connell said. “We are family-owned, so it’s important for our family.”

The Clubs at River City hosts a blood drive with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center four times each year, providing plenty of opportunity for individuals interested in donating blood to get involved.

For those looking to donate now, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center’s Peoria Donor Center is accepting appointments Tuesday through Saturday, and every other Sunday. To schedule an appointment, visit bloodcenter.org and locate the nearest blood center to you.