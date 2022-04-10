PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Comic Book Roadshow made a stop in Peoria Sunday.

Those with the roadshow said they’re on the hunt for rare comics made before the 1980s.

The co-owner, Peter Przysiezny, said they are also interested in sports cards made before the 1970s as well as rare video games.

“What we always like to see are the older comics from the 1930s and 40s and then the early 60s comics are really in demand now. They are just really hard to find in nice condition,” said Przysiezny.

He said they will be at the Holiday Inn and Suites Peoria at Grand Prairie on Monday from 10 a.m. – to 6 p.m.