The Community Foundation announces $50,000 job creation and retention grant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Community Foundation of Central Illinois (CFCI) announced a new grant for local businesses Monday.

According to a press release, the new Community Works grant program will provide up to a maximum of $50,000 for job creation and retention.

The money for the grant comes from an estate gift worth more than $3.9 million from the late Robert E. (Bob) Gilmore, a former Caterpillar president.

CFCI President Mark Roberts said they hope to use the grant to drive long-term change in Central Illinois.

“We’re interested in investing in economic development programs that emphasize job creation and retention,” Roberts said. “We would like to see innovative collaboration among two or more organizations rather than those working in isolation. Our nonprofit professionals do incredible work in this community, so we look forward to seeing the positive, lasting effects this new initiative will have.”

Any organization with 501(c)(3) status within CFCI’s service area can apply for the Comunity Works Grant. Letters of intent are due Nov. 23, 2021.

CFCI will be hosting a virtual Community Works Networking Forum on Nov. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., with more information about the new grant.

More information is also available on the Comunity Foundation’s website.