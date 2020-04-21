Community Foundation is accepting Disaster Recovery Fund grant applications

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Community Foundation of Central Illinois has announced that it will begin accepting applications for the first grant cycle of the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery Fund starting Wednesday.

The fund will provide flexible financial support to non-profits that are responding to increasing need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations that apply should operate within a 50-mile radius of Peoria (excluding Knox and McLean Counties) and should have programs directly supporting local residents and families affected by COVID-19.

Organizations can apply for grants up to $5,000 that can support programs that provide:

Emergency food and basic supplies

Interim housing and shelter

Primary health care services

Utility assistance

Support for children and vulnerable populations

President and CEO of The Community Foundation of Central Illinois Mark Roberts said he pleased to offer support to local non-profits.

“CFCI is pleased to offer this funding opportunity to our nonprofit partners who continue to provide essential support to the community. We know the need is great, and that many nonprofits need our help now more than ever. We invite donors, including individuals, corporations, private foundations and all others, to donate to the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery Fund to help magnify our support of local COVID-19 relief efforts,” Roberts said.

Applications for the first cycle of funds are due April 29. The application can be found on the Community Foundation of Central Illinois website.

