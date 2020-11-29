The community supported local for Small Business Saturday in Uptown Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In a time filled with uncertainty, some business owners Uptown Normal were wondering what would happen for Small Business Saturday.

“We didn’t know what to expect, and I think it has far exceeded what we thought would happen today,” said Uptown Gifts & Accessories manager Lisa Hoffbauer.

She says she is overwhelmed with how many people came out.

“With the times as they are now, any business is wonderful business, and we have felt so much support from our customers, from the local families that are here. It’s just been great,” said Hoffbauer.

She thought there would be less business this year with the pandemic affecting almost everyone financially, but instead she was met with the exact opposite.

“We’ve had a lot of nice comments from people saying they’re only shopping local this year. I can’t tell you how many people have said that, and that’s been wonderful, to have that kind of support,” said Hoffbauer.

Daniel Maloney, owner of Campustown Supply, says everyone should know buying local also means investing local.

“Where I get the majority of my clothing from is a screen printer in Le Roy, Illinois called Den Graphix, so I buy from them, and then people in the community buy from me, and it all stays within McLean County and the community here,” said Maloney.

Jane Rupperecht, with Uptown Gifts & Accessories, says despite customers having to wait in a line due to capacity limits, they have been flexible.

“Our customers have been thankful for it, and I think that, that says a lot. They have not complained, it’s been wonderful,” said Rupperecht.