PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A show focusing on equal rights for all people, no matter their background.

Tameka Mason & Alona Johnson joined Good Day Central Illinois Tuesday morning to talk about the show “Cadillac Crew,” at the Corn Stock Theatre.

Mason plays Rachel in the show, while Johnson is a narrator.

There are Friday & Saturday shows on Jan. 20-21 & 27-28 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday shows are Jan. 22 & 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for students.

You can find more details on cornstocktheatre.com.