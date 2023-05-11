NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Library will host photographer Ken Kashian and poet Kathleen Kirk on Tuesday, May 16, at 7:00 p.m. at the Normal Public Library as they present images and poems from the artist book “Fugue”.

“Fugue” is the record of a year and a half of visits to the Weston Cemetery Prairie Nature Preserve near Chenoa. Kashian took photographs capturing the seasonal variations of the native prairie, while Kirk wrote poems in response to the images.

“One day in the early fall, I pointed my camera towards the sky from a low position, very close to the ground. I framed the slightly brown grasses and seedheads. Against the mostly cloudless sky, their shapes reminded me of notes on a vast musical score. The various patterns and lines of repeating, contrasting notes wove an intricate, fugue-like sound in my imagination,” said Kashian.

Kashian and Kirk have collaborated in the past on the artist book “This Moment…in Sarah’s Garden”

The program is free to attend and will take place in the library café.