PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois drought has gotten better over the past few weeks as the region has received some much-needed rainfall. However, high temperatures next week have some concerned about how the corn will fare.

Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager Patrick Kirchhofer says that corn likes sunlight, but needs rain to go along with it.

“We’ve got good moisture at the current time, but with summertime, you got your longer days, sunlight, and it’s going to zap the moisture out of the fields so really, we need moisture every week, we’d like an inch, inch and a half of rain ideally, for both the corn and soybean crop,” Kirchhofer said.

He went on to say that the month of August will tell us a lot about how this farming season’s yields will be. Kirchhofer also says that farmers are in good spirits about the recent rainfall, and are confident about corn and soybean production.