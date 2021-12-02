‘The earlier the better,’ UPS offers tips to make sure gifts and packages arrive on time this holiday season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – With Christmas just weeks away, the season of giving is officially here. For those who plan on mailing gifts or purchasing online, shipping companies, and stores are advising them to not delay.

The Christmas season is deemed by some as “the most wonderful time of the year”, but for shipping companies, it’s also one of the busiest.

“Our volume pretty much triples. We go from taking 3-400 packages a day all the way up to near 1,000,” said Tyson Groh, a local supervisor at UPS.

Groh said as people prepare to ship gifts to loved ones in time for Christmas, don’t wait until the last second.

“If that’s the time frame you’re looking to get it by, I’d say bring it a week and a half early, at least. The earlier the better, things do happen,” Groh said.

He’s said for those who want items from overseas, ordering early is especially crucial to avoid any holiday headaches.

“Anything domestically is on a great page, moving the same speed. But say you get things imported in from other countries. That trip from that country to this country, that’s the longest part of the process,” Groh said.

Adam White, the owner of Running Central in Peoria, said if anyone orders online and ships locally, he doesn’t expect issues. However, for those planning to mail outside of Central Illinois, they should order soon.

“If you’re going to be crossing states, and you’re going to be crossing regions of the United States, our experience would tell us two weeks is going to be your safest bet,” White said.

For anyone who feels they’re racing against the clock, White said there’s one surefire way to get items in hands.

“Go shop brick-and-mortar. Get it right there and take care of the problem before it ever becomes a problem,” White said.

Groh said UPS delivery dates are about 97% accurate, even around the holidays.