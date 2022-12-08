The Eastlight Theatre only has a couple more shows left of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Check out our interview with the actor playing Joseph and the director to learn more about their production.



Head to the Eastlight Theatre website to buy tickets and learn more about their upcoming shows.



Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will continue to show at 7:30 AM from December 8th until the 10th. There will also be a 2:00 PM performance on Sunday, December 11th.

