EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of brides-to-be gathered at the Par-A-Dice Casino and Hotel in East Peoria Sunday afternoon for the annual Elegant Bridal Expo.

In addition to the soon-to-be brides, there were hundreds of vendors offering their services at the expo.

Coordinators said from picking out a dress, choosing a photographer, or selecting a DJ, there was something there for everyone.



Owner of the expo Ashley Peecher said having all your bridal needs in one spot makes it much easier to plan a wedding.

“We’re a one-stop shop, we have it all,” said Peecher. “We have all the different kinds of vendors. They can come in just one day to gather information, make appointments, and then they don’t have to run all over town, so it really is so helpful for them to be able to find what they need all in one place.”

Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino will host its winter edition of the Elegant Bridal Expo on Jan. 7, 2024.