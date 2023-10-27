PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Dubbed “The Best Beatles Band on Earth” by the LA Times, the Fab Four will be making a pitstop at the Peoria Civic Center.

A Jonas Public Relations news release states that the band will perform on Nov. 17 and will play the entirety of the Rubber Soul album in addition to other greatest hits.

Each performer is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist, a factor that allows the band to recreate, note-for-note, a broad cross-section of songs from the Beatles’ diverse music catalog live onstage with only four musicians and zero backing tracks. Jonas Public Relations

The Fab Four have won an Emmy award and provided motion capture for Cirque du Soleil Beatles LOVE Show’s 10th anniversary revamp and for The Beatles: Rock Band.

In addition, they’ve played on Entertainment Tonight, Good Morning America and recorded the soundtrack for “The Linda McCartney Story”.

