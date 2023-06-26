PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The FAFSA, or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, has its application deadline set for this Friday, June 30.

A recently published report from LendingTree found that the number of FAFSA submissions is on pace to be over 20% lower than last year. Bradley University administrator Teri Lucie-Thompson said the reason for the lower percentage has to do with declining enrollment numbers.

“Part of that decline in the number of college-going students but also a decline in the number of students who are choosing to go to college, so there’s a correlation between applications and FAFSA applications,” Lucie-Thompson said.

Illinois has a similar figure to the national average in terms of the declining applications. Lucie-Thompson said that several of Bradley’s scholarships are FAFSA-dependent, so she says to be sure to fill out the forms.

“There could be seats for them at Bradley, so we’d like to encourage them to complete their forms and be eligible for discounted tuition at Bradley,” Lucie-Thompson said.

Students starting college this fall need to submit FAFSA’s as soon as possible to make sure they get priority consideration for financial aid. Current college students may still qualify for a partial or full Pell Grant if their classes are still in session.