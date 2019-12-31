The fate of the Uptown Normal Mural is now in the hands of a McLean County judge

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — A McLean County judge will decide the future of the Uptown Normal mural, after it’s artists denied the town’s request to drop the case.

In order to make room for further development, Normal leaders plan to demolish the building the mural is on, so they offered to move it to a separate location.

However, the artists who painted it fought back, saying the town would damage or ruin the mural during the relocation process.

Town leaders disagreed, stating there is no evidence to prove this claim, then Normal Attorney Brian Day filed a request to the judge asking to dismiss the case.

According to our news partner WGLT, the artists’ attorney asked for the judge to deny that request saying “No one is harmed if the case remains pending until spring.”