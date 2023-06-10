PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds came out to Peoria’s riverfront for the final day of Park-a-Palooza.

Part of Peoria Park Districts’ “summer of play”, the starting weekend of summer seemed to be full of bouncing, entertainment and plenty of fun.

The three main components of the event feature the Guinness book of world records, world’s largest bounce house, along with a drone light show and live music.

One Galesburg local stopped by with her granddaughter when the enormous bounce house caught their eye.

“We didn’t know anything about it and we parked clear down at the other end by the Irish pubs and we started walking and saw the bouncy houses and were like yes, we have to go”, said Galesburg resident Kim Gillett.

Park-a-palooza will be open until 10 p.m. Saturday night.