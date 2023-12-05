BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)- The Dolly Parton Imagination Library started in 1995, and Illinois is now one of 19 states continuing the campaign.

Governor JB Pritzker was present at the launch on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Illinois invested $1.6 million into the program because of Pritzker’s FY24 budget. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library gifts books to children under the age of five for no cost. Children will receive their books in the mail, addressed to them.

United Way of McLean County has been working on getting the program running since pre-pandemic. Due to COVID-19, they had to pause the program, but after community support in the summer of 2022, they were able to launch the library this year.

“This creates access for everybody, regardless of where you’re at in the socio-economic strata, you have access to a book a month.” David Taylor, President and CEO of United Way of McLean County, said.

Cody Hendricks, City Councilman for Bloomington Ward 6, said that he also teaches high school seniors and that early education is important. “You can really see a difference in students and kids who had that early access to education. That early access to reading.”

For the Dollywood Foundation, it’s more than just gifting books and early education, it’s family time. “It’s the love that happens as families connect their hearts to each other. Connect their hearts to the books, the story, the reading time, and the feeling of love and security.” Nora Briggs, Executive Director for the Dollywood Foundation, said.

The Dollywood Foundation is still looking for community partners to expand the Imagination Library throughout the rest of the state. Community partners can be school districts, libraries, non-profit organizations, or anybody that wants to help.

If Illinois can get an Imagination Library in all 102 counties, Dolly Parton herself will come to celebrate.