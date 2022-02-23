(WMBD) — Fire Protection Districts are funded by property tax dollars, may include a stipend or on-call payment for volunteers, and are all over Central Illinois.

According to local fire chiefs, relief payments from the American Rescue Plan did not trickle down to volunteer fire protection districts.

As the country faces increasing inflation and rising fuel prices, fire protection districts are among the organizations calling out for help.

“We had a truck that was out of service for two months because we were waiting on a part,” said Fire Chief Jim Hanson with the Dunlap Community Fire Protection District.

He said every year, the district needs to shuffle around the money in its tax levy to make things work out.

“We increase things maybe 5% or so on the larger line items, just to have a buffer so that we’re not hurting for that,” Hanson said.

Hanson said the biggest cost to the department is the fuel it takes to heat their facilities and to fill up the firetrucks’ tanks. He said they probably spend about $1,600 a month on fuel.

According to Hanson, government agencies need to allocate resources for emergency responders and “not leave us hanging.”

“How do we tell our customers we’re not coming? ‘Hey, our trucks are broken, we’re not going to be able to make it.’ Or ‘we can’t afford fuel,’” he said.

The Dunlap Fire Protection District is a paid, on-call volunteer fire department.

In another part of Peoria County, the Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District covers Hanna City, Trivoli, and Lake Camelot. Roughly 45 fire personnel get a stipend for their volunteerism.

“The vast majority of the expenses are for equipment, maintenance, facilities, that sort of thing,” said David Tuttle, Fire Chief for the Logan-Trivoli Fire Prot. Dist.

Tuttle said 99% of the district’s revenue comes from property taxes. He also said inflation is hitting them in one particular area.

“The biggest area we’re seeing right now that’s affecting our ability to be able to purchase potentially new equipment down the road is the increased fuel cost for not only the fire apparatus but also for heating our buildings,” he said.

Tuttle said the heating bill for all three fire stations in the district went up to $600 since winter last year.

“Filling the tanks for our fire apparatus is costing more at the pump every time we do that,” Tuttle said.

Although the Logan-Trivoli Fire Prot. Dist. also got PPE from Peoria County Health Department, Tuttle shared similar sentiments to Hanson.

“The COVID-19 money that was issued by the federal government did not come to any of the fire protection districts. So none of that money was received for any of the funding that we might have needed for PPE,” Tuttle said. “It would be nice if the fire protection districts would also be included in any additional relief that might be given for COVID-19.”

Among these financial issues, Tuttle said the district is also in the process of replacing firefighter gear.

“Every 10 years, the NFPA says that we need to replace our turnout gear for our firefighters. It’s very expensive to replace the gear; about $2500 a set per firefighter,” Tuttle said. “In 2021, we’ve started replacing 10 sets a year, we have 45 firefighters. That will take us about 4.5 years to do that.”

He said the gear will cost hundreds more each year because of inflation, supply chain issues, etc.

“I would anticipate that we’re probably looking at $300-$400 more per set of gear in ‘22 and ‘23 than we would’ve spent in 2021,” Tuttle said.